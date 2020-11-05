With 3051 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 185974

With 3051 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 185974.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 13068 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 3051 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 36515 are active cases in the country. Of them, 6940in institutional isolation and 29574 are in home isolation. He said that 3430 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 148408 the recovery rate is 79.80 percent.

As many as 18people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1052.

There are 428 are in ICU and74 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1232 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.