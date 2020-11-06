COVID-19 Update: 2,909 New Cases, 4,500 Recoveries, 18 Deaths

With 2,909 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 188,883.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10153 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 2909 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 34905 are active cases in the country. Of them, 6012 in institutional isolation and 28893 are in home isolation. He said that 4500 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 152290 and the recovery rate is 81 percent.

As many as 18 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1070.

There are 380 are in ICU and 83 persons on a ventilator across Nepal. There are 1232 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.