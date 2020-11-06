Japan Provided Medical Equipment For Treating Diabetic Retinopathy

Nov. 6, 2020, 1:21 p.m.

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal Yoshikoa Yuzo signed a grant contract with Dr. Chet Raj Pant, Chairperson, Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh, for installing medical equipment for the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy at Kirtipur Eye Hospital.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 154,100 (approximately NPR 18.35 million).

The project will support the installation of medical equipment including a green laser, slit lamp adapter, slit lamp, laser lens, retina laser lens, non-contact to no meter (NCT), and optical coherence tomography (OCT) for investigation and laser therapy of diabetic retinopathy.

At the online grant signing ceremony, Yoshioka said that he hoped the assistance would contribute towards enhancing better hospital services for patients with diabetic retinopathy.

Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh, established in 1978, has been managing Kirtipur Eye Hospital since 2017. It has been offering medical eye services across the country and organizing regular eye screening camps in sub-urban and remote areas.

The Embassy of Japan believes the project will contribute towards improving medical services for patients with diabetic retinopathy, particularly early discovery and prevention of eyesight deterioration. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

