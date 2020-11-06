Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1338 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1338 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1338 cases, 11030 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 121and 187 in Lalitpur.

In 10153 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1338 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 209 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed , the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 188883.

There are 380 are in ICU and 83 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1232 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.