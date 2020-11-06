Weather Forecast For November 6: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region

Weather Forecast For November 6: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region

Nov. 6, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country during .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Arsenal Defeats Mollde 4-1 In Europa League
Nov 06, 2020
General MM Naravane, COAS of Indian Army, Conferred Honorary General of Nepal Army
Nov 05, 2020
AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa
Nov 05, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha
Nov 05, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1398 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 05, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting For November 5: Isolated Rains At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast November 4: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 3: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Places Of Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschm Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For October 30: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

President Trump Alleges 'Shenanigans' As Biden Urges Calm By Agencies Nov 06, 2020
Arsenal Defeats Mollde 4-1 In Europa League By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
General MM Naravane, COAS of Indian Army, Conferred Honorary General of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1398 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75