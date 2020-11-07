COVID-19 Update: 2753 New Cases, 2206 Recoveries, 17 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: 2753 New Cases, 2206 Recoveries, 17 Deaths

Nov. 7, 2020, 4:32 p.m.

With 2753 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 191636.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population .said that in 10423 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2753 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that there are 35435 are active cases in the country. Of them, 28936 are in home isolation and 6399 are in institutional isolation. He said that 2206 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 155114 the recovery rate is 80.94 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1087.

There are 365 are in ICU and 76 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 1144 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

