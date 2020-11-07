Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1512 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1512 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1512 cases, 1103 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 77 and 141 in Lalitpur.

In 10423 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1512 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2753 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed , the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 191636.

There are 365 are in ICU and 76 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1144 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.