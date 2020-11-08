Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1533 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1533 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 8, 2020, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1533 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.. Of 1533 cases, 1294 are in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 77 and 162 in Lalitpur.

In 12311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1512 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2817 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 194453

There are 398 are in ICU and 82 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1144 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

