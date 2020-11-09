As a part of further support to the Government of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India provides 28 ventilators to Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra handed over 28 ICU ventilators to Bhanubhakta Dhakal,

During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to prevail over the pandemic, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help in this regard.