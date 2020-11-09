Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1428 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1428 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1428 cases, 1136 are in Kathmandu, 91 Bhaktapur and 201 in Lalitpur.

In 11177 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1428 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2571 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed, the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 197024.

There are 411 are in ICU and 83 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 967persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.