Ministry of Federal Affairs And Kathmandu Signed MoU To Provide Scholarship To Government Officers

Registrar of Kathmandu University Prof. Dr. Subodh Sharma and secretary at Minister of Federal Affairs and General Administration MoFAGA Eak Narayan Aryal signeda Memorandum of Understanding to offer Government Scholarship for Human Resource Development under the Master of Public Policy and Management Program (MPPM). Minister of Federal Affairs and General Administration Hridayesh Tripathi graced the occasion.

According to a press release issued by Kathmandu University, the MPPM is a pioneer and innovative graduate program run by Kathmandu University School of Management (KUSOM) incorporating wide range of public policy and public affairs issues aimed at enabling the academia and professionals to formulate effective public policies, implement them and enhance the skills of public sector management.

The MOU intends to conduct scholarly research and academic programs to enhance the capacities of civil service employees working at the federal, provincial and local level under the MPPM program. The main objectives of MOU are: i) to contribute for socio-economic transformation of the nation through the production and development of quality and skilled human resources in the field of public policy and public management, ii) to foster cooperation between the ministry and the university for the expansion, development and utilization of knowledge, skill and technology in the field of public management, iii) to promote scholarly collaboration to strengthen the managerial capacity of public administration, to collaborate with the university for producing capable and skilled human resources in public sector, iv) to collaborate with the KU for maintaining a balance between the demand and supply of the human resources required for socio-economic development of the nation.

The MOU also categorically provides the responsibilities for both parties: the Ministry and the University herein referred to as the first party and the second party respectively.

Government Scholarship on tuition fees will be available to 15 successful candidates from the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA/GoN). Among the 15 candidates, two candidates from each of seven provinces (one from each provincial administration, and another one from a local government within each province), and the remaining one from federal government will be selected on merit basis as per the KUSOM admission criteria. The MoFAGA will also communicate about the opportunity through appropriate channel.