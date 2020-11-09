Weather Forecast For November 9: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Nov. 9, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country however chances of becoming partly cloudy in the hilly areas towards afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

