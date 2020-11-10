Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1420 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1420 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 10, 2020, 4:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1420 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1420 cases, 1141 are in Kathmandu,86 Bhaktapur and in 193 Lalitpur.

In 12960 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1420 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2736 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 199760.

There are 404 are in ICU and 96 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1058 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

