Korea Provides Search And Rescue Gears And Equipment To Nepal

Nov. 10, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

Park Chong-Suk, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal handed over Search and Rescue Gears and Equipment to Maheshwor Neupane, Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs amid a function.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea donated 17 different types of search and rescue gears and equipment worth USD 154,360/- to the Ministry of Home Affairs, The Government of Nepal.

Nepal is a naturally diverse country with beautiful Himalayan mountains and rivers originating from these mountains. Along with diverse natural beauty, Nepal is continuously challenged with natural disasters. Nepal is prone to mountain avalanche, floods, landslide and earthquake. Nepal has developed a good mechanism disaster response under the Ministry of Home Affairs. To strengthen the efforts of the Government of Nepal to combat various disasters the Government of the Republic of Korea decided to support search and rescue gears and equipment to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

KOICA serch donation.jpg

One of the equipment amongst the support is Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) which shall scan the breath and body that is buried by avalanche, rubble, or landslide for about 20 meters. Similarly, Metal Detector will help detect the metal attached to the buried body.

During the program ambassador Park expressed that this assistance will contribute to strengthening the capacity of the Government of Nepal in search and rescue activities in disaster-affected areas and assured that Korean Government will continue to support Nepal in various sectors.

Similarly, secretary Maheshwor Neupane expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for such valuable support and added that Korea has always made meaningful support to Nepal and have always supported Nepal as a sincere friend.

