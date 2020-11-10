Nepal Logs 2736 COVID-19 New Cases 853 Recoveries, 22 Deaths

Nov. 10, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

With 2736 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 199760.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 12960 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2736 were found with the novel coronavirus infection. He said that there are 38035 are active cases in the country.

He said that 853 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 160577 the recovery rate is 80.38 percent.

As many as 22 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1148.

He said that there are 38035 are active cases in the country. Of them, 29734 are in home isolation and 8301 are in institutional isolation.

There are 404 are in ICU and 96 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1058 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

