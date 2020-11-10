Putin Says All Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective

Putin Says All Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective

Nov. 10, 2020, 6:50 p.m.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said all Russian vaccines against COVID-19 were effective, adding that the country would soon register a third shot against the virus, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia is rolling out its Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use despite the fact that late-stage trials have not yet finished, and on Tuesday said it was more than 90% effective, following earlier comments by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O, who said the same of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are already two registered vaccines. And studies have already shown and confirmed that, firstly, these vaccines are safe and have no serious side-effects after use, and secondly, they are all effective,” said Putin via video conference at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting.

Russia’s vaccine efficacy was based upon data collated from vaccinations of the public, rather than from an ongoing trial.

Putin also said Moscow was ready to cooperate on coronavirus vaccines and agreed with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the jab should be made widely available for all of humankind, TASS reported.

“We suggest not politicising these processes, considering that people all over the planet are today in need of these drugs, without any exaggeration,” he said.

“We are ready to work with all countries of the world and of course, with our partners within the SCO framework.”

Russia on Tuesday reported 20,977 new coronavirus infections and 368 deaths. At 1,817,109, its overall case tally is the fifth largest in the world, behind the United States, India, Brazil and France.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Nepal To Provide Free COVID-19 Tests And Treatment As Cases Surge
Nov 10, 2020
Pfizer, BioNTech Say Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective
Nov 09, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 50 Million After 30-day Spike
Nov 09, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Race
Nov 07, 2020
India-made COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Launched As Early As February: Government Scientist
Nov 05, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1420 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal Logs 2736 COVID-19 New Cases 853 Recoveries, 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal To Provide Free COVID-19 Tests And Treatment As Cases Surge By REUTERS 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Pfizer, BioNTech Say Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective By REUTERS 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1428 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: 2571 New Cases 1798 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

PM OLI Playing Game By Keshab Poudel Nov 10, 2020
Bandana Rana: Re-elected To The CEDAW: Nepal’s Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2020
Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid: Soler's Hat-trick Of Penalties Tumbles oeful Blancos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2020
Nepal-Denmark Concluded Bilateral Consultation Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2020
Korea Provides Search And Rescue Gears And Equipment To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75