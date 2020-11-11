Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Recognized As Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2020

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced today that it has been recognized as Nepal’s Leading Hotel by World Travel Awards during the 27th annual event. This is the fifth consecutive win for the hotel after having it won it from 2016 to 2020 as well as for the years 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Strategically situated near the International airport and in walking distance to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Boudhanath Stupa, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu opened its doors in 2000.

“We are really humbled by this recognition. The industry is going through a different phase currently, and award such as this are going to boost our morale. We thank all our patrons for their continuous support.”, said Rajesh Ramdas, General Manager.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu features 280 rooms and suites that enjoy views of either the Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and surrounding mountain ranges. All rooms are well equipped and spacious, with a private bathroom, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe and a mini-bar.

Guests in Regency Club rooms and suites enjoy additional privileges and facilities, such as access to the spa, a dedicated concierge and evening cocktails and canapés. Four exciting restaurants and bars at the hotel also ensure the perfect dining experience with an array of cuisine options.

The hotel offers over 938-square metres (10,100 square feet) of impressive meeting space, providing unparalleled business services to meet everyone’s needs. The hotel’s Club Oasis features a well-equipped fitness centre, a health and beauty spa, outdoor swimming pools, a whirlpool, tennis courts and a 1.6 kilometre (0.9 miles) jogging track.