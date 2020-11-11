Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Recognized As Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2020

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Recognized As Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2020

Nov. 11, 2020, 6:47 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced today that it has been recognized as Nepal’s Leading Hotel by World Travel Awards during the 27th annual event. This is the fifth consecutive win for the hotel after having it won it from 2016 to 2020 as well as for the years 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Strategically situated near the International airport and in walking distance to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Boudhanath Stupa, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu opened its doors in 2000.

“We are really humbled by this recognition. The industry is going through a different phase currently, and award such as this are going to boost our morale. We thank all our patrons for their continuous support.”, said Rajesh Ramdas, General Manager.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu features 280 rooms and suites that enjoy views of either the Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and surrounding mountain ranges. All rooms are well equipped and spacious, with a private bathroom, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe and a mini-bar.

Guests in Regency Club rooms and suites enjoy additional privileges and facilities, such as access to the spa, a dedicated concierge and evening cocktails and canapés. Four exciting restaurants and bars at the hotel also ensure the perfect dining experience with an array of cuisine options.

The hotel offers over 938-square metres (10,100 square feet) of impressive meeting space, providing unparalleled business services to meet everyone’s needs. The hotel’s Club Oasis features a well-equipped fitness centre, a health and beauty spa, outdoor swimming pools, a whirlpool, tennis courts and a 1.6 kilometre (0.9 miles) jogging track.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Government Hands Over Rafts Boats To Nepal Army
Nov 11, 2020
Weather Forecasting For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Nov 11, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1420 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 10, 2020
Nepal Logs 2736 COVID-19 New Cases 853 Recoveries, 22 Deaths
Nov 10, 2020
Bandana Rana: Re-elected To The CEDAW: Nepal’s Success
Nov 10, 2020

More on Tourism

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Announces Reopening Of Terrace Garden 4 Th Level, New Wing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Hotel Yak &Yeti Bags Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Hotel Yak And Yeti Opens Its Restaurant For Guest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Reopens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Himalaya Airlines Donates Medical Supplies To Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

FNCCI ELECTION: Dhakal’s Soft Approach By A Correspondent Nov 11, 2020
US Government Hands Over Rafts Boats To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2020
Messi Has Shown He Is Still The Best, Says Barcelona Boss Koeman By Agencies Nov 11, 2020
Trump Refusal To Concede 'An Embarrassment': Biden By Agencies Nov 11, 2020
BJP-JD(U) NDA Alliance Is All Set To Retain Power In Bihar By Agencies Nov 11, 2020
Weather Forecasting For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75