Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1261 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1261 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1261 cases, 976 are in Kathmandu,81 Bhaktapur and in 204 Lalitpur.

In 10081 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1261 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2569 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 202329.

There are 382 are in ICU and 95 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1109 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.