US Government Hands Over Rafts Boats To Nepal Army

Nov. 11, 2020, 7:53 a.m.

US Government handed over 6 raft boats and four Mitral Raft to Nepal Army amid a function at Gauchar airport. During a program, US Military attaché to Nepal LTC John Matt Sova and ODC Chief Major Michael P. White handed over the equipment to Colonel Rajendra Mani Giri of Nepal Army.

According to a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations and Information, those equipments will be used to operate rescue and relief during flood and water induced disasters.

