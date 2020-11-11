US Government Hands Over Rafts Boats To Nepal Army

US Government handed over 6 raft boats and four Mitral Raft to Nepal Army amid a function at Gauchar airport. During a program, US Military attaché to Nepal LTC John Matt Sova and ODC Chief Major Michael P. White handed over the equipment to Colonel Rajendra Mani Giri of Nepal Army.

According to a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations and Information, those equipments will be used to operate rescue and relief during flood and water induced disasters.