Weather Forecasting For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nov. 11, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

