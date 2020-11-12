COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths

Nov. 12, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

With 1913 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 204242.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1913 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2349 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 164592 the recovery rate is 81percent.

As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1189. He said that there are 38461 are active cases in the country. Of them, 29384 are in home isolation and 9077 are in institutional isolation.

There are 373 are in ICU and 87 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 974 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods
Nov 12, 2020
Nepal-India: Construction Of Integrated Check Post Begins At Nepalgunj
Nov 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 12, 2020
UNFPA And UK Government Handover IT Equipment To Central Bureau of Statistics
Nov 12, 2020
NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer
Nov 12, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1261 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Crosses 203429, 162243 Recovery And 1174 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Putin Says All Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective By REUTERS 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1420 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Logs 2736 COVID-19 New Cases 853 Recoveries, 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
Nepal-India: Construction Of Integrated Check Post Begins At Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
ICIMOD: Passing The Baton By DAVID JAMES MOLDEN & PEMA GYAMTSHO Nov 12, 2020
UNFPA And UK Government Handover IT Equipment To Central Bureau of Statistics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2020
US ELECTIONS Nepal’s Interest By A Correspondent Nov 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75