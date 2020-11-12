COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1913 New Cases, 2349 Recovery And 15 Deaths

With 1913 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 204242.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1913 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2349 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 164592 the recovery rate is 81percent.

As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1189. He said that there are 38461 are active cases in the country. Of them, 29384 are in home isolation and 9077 are in institutional isolation.

There are 373 are in ICU and 87 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 974 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.