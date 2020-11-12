Kathmandu Valley Confirms 973 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 973 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 973 cases, more patients are in Kathmandu, followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

In 10081 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 973 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 1913 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 204242.

There are 373 are in ICU and 87 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 974 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.