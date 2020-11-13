Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1207 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1207 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 1207 cases, 919 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 180 in Lalitpur and 108 in Bhaktapur.

With 2111 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 206353.