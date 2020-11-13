Nepali And Indian Scholars Discuss Ayurveda For Covid-19

Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University organized a webinar Ayur Talk 2020 on "Ayurveda for Covid-19" as well as an international essay competition on the same theme.

The program was organized on the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day (DhanwantariJayanti). Attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries, panelists included 6 eminent speakers/Ayurveda practitioners from India and Nepal who shared their views and expertise on webinar.

Ambassador VinayMohan Kwatra delivered a video message highlighting the benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda. Deputy Chief of Mission Ms. Namgya C Khampa, who attended the event, spoke about the growing consumption of Ayurvedic products like turmeric that are commonly known in homes of India and Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu the event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Shiv LalBhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University and other leading academicians of the university. The winners of the International Essay Competition were also announced during the event.