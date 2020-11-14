Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant

Nepali Hindus are observing Gai Puja or cow worship, Goru Puja or ox worship and Mha Puja or worship of the self across the country today on the fourth day of the five-day-long Tihar festival. Tomorrow is November 15 and Sunday the fourth day of Tihar.

Govardhan Puja rituals are observed today with the replicas of the Gai and Govardhan Mountain made out of the cow dung.

The rituals are linked to the Hindu God Sri Krishna who, according to the legend, lifted the Govardhan Mountain by his hand and protected the people of a place called Gokul from torrential rains caused by Indra, the God of rain.

It is believed that the rain God was angered and thereby caused the heavy downpour.

Similarly, ox is worshipped today as it is a very useful animal in different agricultural works in Nepal which is a predominantly agricultural country.

Likewise, the people of the Newar community observe the Mha Puja ritual in the evening today. Mha Puja is the worship of the self.

Mha Puja is based on the religious belief that the soul or self is most important in the world and that if the soul is satisfied, the gods are also satisfied and one’s life becomes meaningful and prosperous. Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar of Nepal also begins today.

Nepal Sambat was launched by Shankhadhar Sakhwa by relieving the people of Nepal off debt during the rule of Lichchhavi King Raghavdev.

Recognizing the contribution of Shankhadhar Sakhwa to the country and people, the government led by the then Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai had announced Sakhwa a national luminary on November 18, 1999.

Govardhan Puja 2020: Auspicious time

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat: 3:19 pm to 5:27 pm.

In religious texts, Govardhan Puja celebrations are done during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. The Pratipada Tithi begin at 10:36 am on 15 November and ends at 7:06 am on 16 November.

