Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 835 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 835 cases, 645 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 186 in Lalitpur and 114 in Bhaktapur.

With 1946 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 208299.

In 8753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 835 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

There are 376 are in ICU and 74 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1057 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.