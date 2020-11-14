Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance

Nepal’s Dipawali festivals still keep traditional forms of practices which Hindus in India might have already lost. As the dog follows Pandab till the last minute, Nepalese worshiped dogs for their role as Kukur Tihar. Today right time to a worshiped dog is early morning to 12 PM or before Amabasya.

The second day of the festival is the “Day of the Dogs”. On this day, Nepalis honor and thank dogs who are believed to assure safe journey of the departed souls to heaven. Today is Kukur Tihar.

Customs

Hindus honor dogs with calendula garlands and Tika and then feed them a delectable spread of food. Nepalese policemen can be seen applying red tika on patrol dog foreheads and presenting garlands to thank them for their faithful service.

Beliefs

In Nepal, dogs are considered to be the messengers of Yamraj, the god of death. Dogs play the crucial role of being the gatekeepers of death. It is said that the dogs lead the souls of the dead people in the underworld across the river of death.

The second day is called Kukur (dog) Tihar. On this day, all dogs, whether pets or strays, are offered treats and worshipped by placing a tika on their forehead and garlands of marigolds around their necks. This day marks the special relationship between humans and dogs, where dogs are thanked and celebrated for their loyalty, service and companionship.

Dogs occupy a special place in Hinduism, not just as loyal companions but also as messengers of Yama and incarnations of the god Bhairava. In the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, the five Pandavas are followed by a dog as they ascend to Svarga, the abode of the gods. Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava, watches as his four brothers and wife all fall along the way until it is only the dog that loyally follows him. At the gates of Svarga, Yudhishthira refuses to enter without the dog, who reveals himself to be the god Yama. Thus, the ancient bond between man and dog is established in the Mahabharata writes Wikipedia.

As mentioned in the Mahabharata, Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, had a dog as a vahana (vehicle). Yama, the god of death, is believed to own two guard dogs – each with four eyes. The dogs are said to watch over the gates of Naraka, the Hindu concept of Hell. Owing to this belief, this day is also observed as Naraka Chaturdashi.

Nepal is small as it is diverse. Nepalese all over the country celebrates Hindus festivals like Dipawali as all other Hindus from India. But, Nepalese Hindus still keeps ancient forms of festivals and they have a bit modification. From worshiping cow to cow dung and oxen, , Mha Puja (worshiping body) by Newar, dogs and crows Laxmi and brothers, Nepalese links their festivals to dwapar or period of Krishna.

Source: Various Sources