Weather Forecasting For November 14: Mainly Fair

Weather Forecasting For November 14: Mainly Fair

Nov. 14, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly region and mainly fair in rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant
Nov 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 14, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1946 New Cases, 2503 Recovery And 13 Deaths
Nov 14, 2020
Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance
Nov 14, 2020
Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja
Nov 13, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1946 New Cases, 2503 Recovery And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Nepali And Indian Scholars Discuss Ayurveda For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1207 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 2111 New Cases, 3537 Recovery And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Worldwide Measles Deaths Climb 50% Claiming Over 207,500 Lives in 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2020
Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2020
Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
The United States Provides 100 Ventilators To Nepal In Response To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
Two Peas In A POD By Sambridh Ghimire Nov 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75