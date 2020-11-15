Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 807 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6476 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 807persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 807 cases, 632 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 133 in Lalitpur and 42 in Bhaktapur.

With 1476 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 209776.