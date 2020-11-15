Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 15, 2020, 4:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 807 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6476 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 807persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 807 cases, 632 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 133 in Lalitpur and 42 in Bhaktapur.

With 1476 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 209776.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Nov 15, 2020
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday
Nov 15, 2020
Gau Pooja 2020: Its Significance And Importance
Nov 15, 2020
Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism
Nov 15, 2020
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant
Nov 14, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1946 New Cases, 2503 Recovery And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For November 14: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepali And Indian Scholars Discuss Ayurveda For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1207 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020
Gau Pooja 2020: Its Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020
Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020
Thousands Of Pro-Trump Protesters Rally In Washington DC By Agencies Nov 15, 2020
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2020
Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75