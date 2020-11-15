Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism

Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism

Nov. 15, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There will be Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.

According to Meterological Forecasting Divisoin, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

