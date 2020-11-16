7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong

7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong

Nov. 16, 2020, 11:52 a.m.

Seven Nepali were killed and 10 others were injured after a fire engulfed a tenement building in Hong Kong on Sunday night, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the fire, which occurred at around 8 p.m. local time at a Nepali restaurant in the building on the Canton Road, Jordan, was extinguished about two hours later.

According to local media, the casualties were mostly Nepalis and a child died in the blaze.

Xinhua reports that HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a statement that she was saddened by the tragedy and demanded all-out efforts to treat the injured and investigate the accident.

