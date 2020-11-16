Bhai Tika Observed

Bhai Tika is being marked today by receiving Tika from sisters to their brothers. Sisters throughout the country offer ‘Tika’ to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity on the occasion of Bhaitika. Overwhelming majority of people observed the Tika at auspicious time of 11:37 AM.

Newar Community will celebrate the Tika tonight. Some even celebrate the Tika tomorrow.

Those who have no brothers and sisters as well as people in general also visit the temple of Balagopaleswar Mahadev in the centre of local Rani Pokhari in the capital and offer worship, and receive Tika.

The temple opens to the public only on this day of the year