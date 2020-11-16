Bhai Tika Observed

Bhai Tika Observed

Nov. 16, 2020, 4:36 p.m.

Bhai Tika is being marked today by receiving Tika from sisters to their brothers. Sisters throughout the country offer ‘Tika’ to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity on the occasion of Bhaitika. Overwhelming majority of people observed the Tika at auspicious time of 11:37 AM.

Newar Community will celebrate the Tika tonight. Some even celebrate the Tika tomorrow.

Those who have no brothers and sisters as well as people in general also visit the temple of Balagopaleswar Mahadev in the centre of local Rani Pokhari in the capital and offer worship, and receive Tika.

The temple opens to the public only on this day of the year

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1197 New Cases, 2934 Recovery And 9 Deaths
Nov 16, 2020
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM
Nov 16, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province
Nov 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 15, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Nov 15, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
Bal Gopaleshwor Temple To Open Today For Devotees By Agencies 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Gau Pooja 2020: Its Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1197 New Cases, 2934 Recovery And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2020
7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong By Agencies Nov 16, 2020
England Fall To Belgium In The National League By Agencies Nov 16, 2020
India To Fly In Medical Staff, Ramp Up Testing Amid Rising Cases In Delhi By REUTERS Nov 16, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75