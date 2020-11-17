COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 502 New Cases, 2878 Recovery And 17 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 502 New Cases, 2878 Recovery And 17 Deaths

Nov. 17, 2020, 4:22 p.m.

With 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 211475. This is the lowest number of cases since July.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3112 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 502 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that 2878 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 179242 the recovery rate is 84.76 percent.

As many as17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1247. There are 30986 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 339 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 17, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Bidhi, Significance, Importance And History
Nov 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 17: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas
Nov 17, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1197 New Cases, 2934 Recovery And 9 Deaths
Nov 16, 2020
Bhai Tika Observed
Nov 16, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 339 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Moderna Shot Found To Be 94.5% Effective In Large Study By REUTERS 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1197 New Cases, 2934 Recovery And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Cases In India Drop To Lowest Since Mid-July By Agencies Nov 17, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Bidhi, Significance, Importance And History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2020
Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday By Agencies Nov 17, 2020
'More People May Die' As Trump Transition Stalls: President Elect Biden By Agencies Nov 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 17: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2020
Bhai Tika Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75