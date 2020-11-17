COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 502 New Cases, 2878 Recovery And 17 Deaths

With 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 211475. This is the lowest number of cases since July.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3112 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 502 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that 2878 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 179242 the recovery rate is 84.76 percent.

As many as17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1247. There are 30986 are active cases in the country.