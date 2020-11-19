COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2103 New Cases, 2858 Recovery And 17 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2103 New Cases, 2858 Recovery And 17 Deaths

Nov. 19, 2020, 4:27 p.m.

With 2103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 215020.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2103 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2858 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 185638 the recovery rate is 86.34 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1276. There are 28106 are active cases in the country.

Of them, 25347are in home isolation and 2759 are in institutional isolation.

There are 380 are in ICU and 62 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1021persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy
Nov 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 19, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance
Nov 19, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 19: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region
Nov 19, 2020
World Bank Provides Nepal Rs.42 Billion To Support Urban Development And Financial Sector Stability
Nov 18, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 45 minutes ago
Oxford Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune Response In Older adults By Agencies 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Survivors May Have Long Lasting Immunity By REUTERS 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
U.S. And European Regulators May Authorize Coronavirus Vaccines For Emergency Use Soon By Agencies 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
Delhi Takes Emergency Measures Amid 'Third Wave' Of COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1036 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung By Agencies Nov 19, 2020
Barack Obama’s Memoir Sold Closely A Million Copies In The First 24 Hours By Agencies Nov 19, 2020
Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
ADB SUPPORT: Clean Brick Kiln By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2020
'I'm Tired Of Always Being Everyone's Problem': Messi By Agencies Nov 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75