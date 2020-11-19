COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2103 New Cases, 2858 Recovery And 17 Deaths

With 2103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 215020.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2103 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2858 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 185638 the recovery rate is 86.34 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1276. There are 28106 are active cases in the country.

Of them, 25347are in home isolation and 2759 are in institutional isolation.

There are 380 are in ICU and 62 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1021persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.