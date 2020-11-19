Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1229 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1229 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 1229 cases, 965 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 189 in Lalitpur and 75 in Bhaktapur.

With 2103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 215020.