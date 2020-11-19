Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung

Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung

Nov. 19, 2020, 4:07 p.m.

A 128-MW Tamor-Mewa hydropower project is going to be constructed at the investment of Rs 22 billion in Taplejung reports RSS.

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has given permission to Spark Hydroelectric Company for the same. Promoter of the project, Bhanendra Kumar Limbu, said that construction activities of the hydel project would be started from the month of October next year.

The water of Mewa rivulet would be diverted to Tamor river.

According to national news agency, a target has been set to produce power from the project within five years of the beginning of the construction activities of the project. The power would be generated through a tunnel of around nine kilometer distance.

The Company has completed all activities like public hearing and environmental impact assessment at the affected areas.

Agencies

