Weather Forecast For November 19: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75