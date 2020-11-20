COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1945 New Cases, 5364 Recovery And 22Deaths

With 1945 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 216965.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10340 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1945 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 5364 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 191002 the recovery rate is 88.03 percent.

As many as 22 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1298. There are 24965 are active cases in the country. Of them 19014 are in home isolation and 5651 are in institutional isolation.

There are 403 are in ICU and 63 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 753persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.