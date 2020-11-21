Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 899 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8144Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 899 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 899 cases, 685 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 165 in Lalitpur and 49 in Bhaktapur.

With 1674 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 218639.