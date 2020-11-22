COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1669 New Cases, 5699 Recovery And 17 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1669 New Cases, 5699 Recovery And 17 Deaths

Nov. 22, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

With 1669 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 220308.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 8032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1669 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 5699 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 199024 the recovery rate is 90.34 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1321. There are 19963 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 957 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 22, 2020
Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China
Nov 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country
Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 21, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 957 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Favipiravir Shows Faster Viral Clearance In Mild Covid-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Reinfection Unlikely For At Least Six Months By REUTERS 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1107 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2020
Nepal’s LGBTIQ Community Demands Action Against Discrimination, Harassment And Violence By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
US Election: Michigan Republicans Seek To Delay Vote Certification By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Ronaldo Scored Two Match-winning For Juventus By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75