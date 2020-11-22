COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1669 New Cases, 5699 Recovery And 17 Deaths

With 1669 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 220308.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 8032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1669 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 5699 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 199024 the recovery rate is 90.34 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1321. There are 19963 are active cases in the country.