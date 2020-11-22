Kathmandu Valley Confirms 957 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 957 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 957 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 957 cases, 773 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 131 in Lalitpur and 53 in Bhaktapur.