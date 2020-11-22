Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country

Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country

Nov. 22, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China
Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation
Nov 21, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 21: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 19: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 18: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 17: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2020
Nepal’s LGBTIQ Community Demands Action Against Discrimination, Harassment And Violence By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
US Election: Michigan Republicans Seek To Delay Vote Certification By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Ronaldo Scored Two Match-winning For Juventus By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75