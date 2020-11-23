AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Can be 90% Effective

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Can be 90% Effective

Nov. 23, 2020, 1:58 p.m.

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

Another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart and the combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%. All results were statistically significant.

No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed and it was well tolerated across both dosing regimens, it said.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker’s preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

The interim analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who received the vaccine and those in a control group who were given an established menengitis shot.

The data comes after U.S. rivals published interim data in recent weeks showing efficacy of more than 90%.

On Nov. 16, U.S.-based Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine proved to be 94.5% effective based on an early data analysis.

A week earlier, Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90% efficacy that rose to 95% with analysis of full trial data.

Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine on Nov. 11 was also shown to be more than 90% effective, though only based on 20 infections.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Foreign Secretary To Visit Nepal From November 26-27
Nov 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1007 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 23, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1980 New Cases, 3043 Recovery And 22 Deaths
Nov 23, 2020
23 AGM Of Oriental Hotel Ltd Concluded
Nov 23, 2020
94rd Birthday Celebration Of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba
Nov 23, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1007 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1980 New Cases, 3043 Recovery And 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 30 minutes ago
COVID-19 Shots Could Reach First Americans By Mid-December By REUTERS 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 957 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 39 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1669 New Cases, 5699 Recovery And 17 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Indian Foreign Secretary To Visit Nepal From November 26-27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2020
23 AGM Of Oriental Hotel Ltd Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2020
94rd Birthday Celebration Of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2020
Nepal To Import 250 MW Of Electricity From India For Winter By Agencies Nov 23, 2020
Ordinance Against Rape Includes Stringent Punishment Provisions By Agencies Nov 23, 2020
Trump Ally Urges Him To Accept Defeat In US Vote By Agencies Nov 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75