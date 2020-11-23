COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1980 New Cases, 3043 Recovery And 22 Deaths

With 1980 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 222288.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 10381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1980 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 3043 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 191002 the recovery rate is 90.90 percent.

As many as 16 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1337.

There are 18884 are active cases in the country. Of 18884, 12271 are in home isolation and 6613 are in institutional isolation. There are 365 in ICU and 63 in ventilators.