Indian Foreign Secretary To Visit Nepal From November 26-27

Nov. 23, 2020, 5:11 p.m.

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Nepal on 26-27 November 2020. This will be the first visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal. During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

India has historical and civilization linkages with Nepal. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has strengthened, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.

