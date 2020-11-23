Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1007 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1007 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 23, 2020, 5:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1007 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10381 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1007 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 1980 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 222288.

Of 1007 cases, 779 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 143 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur. There are 365 in ICU and 63 in ventilators

