Light Snowfall Will Likely At A Few Places Of The Western High Mountainous Region

Nov. 23, 2020, 7:26 a.m.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.

