Ordinance Against Rape Includes Stringent Punishment Provisions

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung said that cabinet on Sunday decided to issue the ordinance with stringent punishment provisions to the rapists, and people involved mediating the rape cases.

According to Minister Gurung, the ordinance was forwarded to the Office of the President for its certification following the Cabinet meeting, informed Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson.

The ordinance has a specific provision of extending jail term to the persons involved in mediating rape cases by six months to three years.

Following the certification of the ordinance, people involved in the settlement of rape cases in the community level will also face criminal charges.

Recently, it was alleged that a rape case was settled in the involvement of the people's representatives. The ordinance provisions additional six months' imprisonment if a person holding a public office involves in settling a rape case.

According to The Rising Nepal, the ordinance has increased the provision of punishment according to the age of the victims.In case the rape victim is a person of the group aged between 14 and 16 years, the culprit will now be imprisoned for 12 to 16 years. Earlier, the offender used to face imprisonment of 12 to 14 years.

Similarly, if the rape victim is of the age group of 16 to 18 years, the offenders will be sentenced 12 to 14 years in prison. Earlier, the imprisonment period was 10 to 12 years. Likewise, both the minimum and maximum punishment for the rape of persons aged above 18 years has been increased. Accordingly, the sentence will now be 10 to 12 years in prison from seven to 10 years. Imprisonment period of rape culprits will not be waived.

The Rising Nepal reports, punishment for those who raped persons aged below 10 years and persons with complete disability and disability is still the same. At present, there is a provision of life imprisonment for anyone convicted of raping minors aged below 10 years.

The ordinance has also amended some provisions of the Senior Citizens Act 2063 BS. The ordinance stipulates that imprisonment period cannot be waived even if the rapist is a senior citizen.