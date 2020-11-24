Kathmandu Valley Confirms 947 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 947 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nov. 24, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 947 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10843 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 947 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 947 cases, 695 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 188 in Lalitpur and 64 in Bhaktapur. There are 393 in ICU and 57 in ventilators.

With 1790 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 224078.

