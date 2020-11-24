Revenue Collection Target Must Be Met: Finance Minister Poudel

Revenue Collection Target Must Be Met: Finance Minister Poudel

Nov. 24, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has directed the employees of the Ministry and its subordinate bodies to work to meet the revenue collection target mentioned in the budget reports RSS.

At a virtual program organised in presence of secretaries of the Finance Ministry, Director Generals of Department of Inland Revenue and Department of Customs and Chiefs of Customs and Inland Revenue Offices on Monday, Finance Minister Poudel shared that no compromise would be made to fulfill the target of revenue collection by addressing the challenges created due to coronavirus.

According to RSS, the Finance Minister requested all to carry out activities competing with each other, saying special attention would be paid on capacity building of the employees to give result.

Minister Poudel urged the employees to carry out activities with determination to make the economy dynamic by facing the challenges created due to Covid-19.

Clarifying that employees would not be deputed on work amidst an environment of fear, he said result-oriented activities would be carried out by creating favourable environment appreciating their qualification and capacity.

Agencies

